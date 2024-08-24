Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,212 shares trading hands.

Renegade Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Renegade Gold

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

