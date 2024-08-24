Reviewing Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) & Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugo Boss and Moncler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugo Boss $4.54 billion 0.71 $279.64 million $0.82 11.10 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 139.62

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Hugo Boss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hugo Boss and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugo Boss 5.27% 17.05% 6.52% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hugo Boss and Moncler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugo Boss 0 2 1 0 2.33 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hugo Boss pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hugo Boss pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hugo Boss is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hugo Boss beats Moncler on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfumes for men and women. It operates directly operated stores, e-concessions, and wholesale multi-brand doors, shop-in-shops in luxury department stores, airport locations, and online luxury multi-brand retailers. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

