Reviewing New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -22.73% -6.54% EVE N/A -86.23% -55.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A -$127.66 million ($0.45) -5.96

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and EVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Horizon Aircraft and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A EVE 0 0 2 0 3.00

EVE has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.87%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida. Eve Holding, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Embraer S.A.

