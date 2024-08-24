Reviewing Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) & Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcos Dorados and Super Hi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 1 0 3.00 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $4.49 billion 0.43 $181.27 million $0.81 11.33 Super Hi International $686.36 million 1.47 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Super Hi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 3.90% 38.57% 6.13% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Super Hi International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

