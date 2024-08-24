Reviewing Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) & Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -130.33% -115.00% Xencor -132.74% -28.23% -20.61%

Volatility and Risk

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.1% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and Xencor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.30 million ($0.27) -0.78 Xencor $133.62 million 8.15 -$126.09 million ($2.19) -8.07

Virios Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virios Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virios Therapeutics and Xencor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xencor 0 1 7 1 3.00

Virios Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 185.04%. Xencor has a consensus target price of $34.44, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than Xencor.

Summary

Virios Therapeutics beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It also develops IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Innovative Med Concepts, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ia clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. In addition, the company develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to trat hepatitis B virus. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

