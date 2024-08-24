Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.38. Approximately 339,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,392,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,000. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after buying an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

