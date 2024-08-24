Richard S. Caswell Purchases 5,000 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Caswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $13,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,818.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

