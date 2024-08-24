Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4,831.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 721.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,884 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 144,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

