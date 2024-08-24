Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

