Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $59.77 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.