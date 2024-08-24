Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $59.77 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.66.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
