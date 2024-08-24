Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
