Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $548.70

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.70 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 560.80 ($7.29). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 560.80 ($7.29), with a volume of 998,047 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.28) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.83).

The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 548.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

