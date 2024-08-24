RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,023,552.44 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.82 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

