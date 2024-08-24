RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 116,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,167,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

RingCentral Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.