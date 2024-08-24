Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $63.51. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 440,056 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.