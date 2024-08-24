Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 5,638,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,889,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 149.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

