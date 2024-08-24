Robert W. Baird Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.37 on Friday. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.