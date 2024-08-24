Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 2,779,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,722,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,933 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.