Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.48. 382,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,636,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 11.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 13,592.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.