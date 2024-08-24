Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $635.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $539.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.87 and a 200 day moving average of $566.39. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $434.14 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

