Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.71.

ROST opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

