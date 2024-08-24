Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

