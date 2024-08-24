Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $147.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

