Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $152.52, but opened at $163.55. Ross Stores shares last traded at $159.37, with a volume of 646,295 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,062,000 after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.