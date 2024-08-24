Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of RY opened at $115.51 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

