Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RCL opened at $163.08 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

