Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $207.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.56). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.69), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares trading hands.

Royal Mail Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

