Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO William M. Rusty Rush Sells 40,000 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

