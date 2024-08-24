Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,768 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $142,628.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,814,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,993,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,952.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MIO opened at $12.15 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter.

