Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,400 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $13,188.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,606,254 shares in the company, valued at $33,970,912.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $943.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,611 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $232,081.73.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $10,351.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,126 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,915.66.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $7,406.62.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $420,532.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.44 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

