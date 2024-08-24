Sabby Management, Llc Acquires 17,757 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc purchased 17,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,635.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,013.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volcon alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 5,065 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $8,053.35.

On Friday, August 16th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 16,974 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,272.82.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 20,158 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $32,655.96.

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc bought 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06.

Volcon Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Volcon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.