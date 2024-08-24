Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 773,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 163,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sable Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

