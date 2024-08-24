Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Miguel Milano Sells 2,934 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $263.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

