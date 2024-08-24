Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $260.50 and last traded at $260.74. 1,047,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,548,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.09.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.39. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.