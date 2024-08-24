Sandra Wallach Sells 17,606 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $18,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.