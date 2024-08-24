Sanjay Mehta Sells 6,153 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

