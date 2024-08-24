Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.52. Sasol shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 47,578 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sasol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.