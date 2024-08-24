Saurabh Saha Sells 4,169 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,923,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.