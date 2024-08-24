Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,097.15

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,097.15 ($14.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($15.54). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.51), with a volume of 227,776 shares.
Savills Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,851.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,186.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.15.
Savills Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,774.19%.
Savills Company Profile
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
