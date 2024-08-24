SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $227.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

