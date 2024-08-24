Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.20

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.20 ($3.58) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.55). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 1,421,720 shares changing hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.84. The company has a market cap of £667.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5,470.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

