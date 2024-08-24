Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.48

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.48 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 48.24 ($0.63). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.62), with a volume of 413,206 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.48. The stock has a market cap of £233.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,780.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

