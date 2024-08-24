Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

