Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 32.7% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

