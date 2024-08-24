SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.59

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.59 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.83). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84), with a volume of 135,281 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £67.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SDI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.