Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.71

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.71 and traded as high as C$24.93. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.73, with a volume of 51,626 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 274.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total transaction of C$48,956.38. In other news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 2,123 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.06, for a total value of C$48,956.38. Insiders sold 28,819 shares of company stock valued at $558,886 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

