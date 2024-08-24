SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Critical Contrast

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SEALSQ has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.35 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Meta Materials $9.83 million 0.36 -$398.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares SEALSQ and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SEALSQ has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Meta Materials -3,939.25% -188.00% -124.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEALSQ and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SEALSQ beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

