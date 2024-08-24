Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 13,898 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $17,094.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,156.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.21 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 48,033 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

