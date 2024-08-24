Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.66

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $26.29. Security Federal shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,401 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 11.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

