SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:S opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,731,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

